ASBESTOS

New Jersey Bankruptcy Judge Presides Over Initial Status Conference in LTL Management Proceedings


November 22, 2021



NEWARK –– A New Jersey bankruptcy court has presided over the Initial Status Conference in the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, nearly two weeks after a North Carolina found that he was “obliged” to transfer the proceedings north.

Chief Judge Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey kicked the hearing off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 22. The hearing concluded at 2:24 p.m.

Scheduling matters were discussed for much of the hearing, with Judge Kaplan setting the first omnibus hearing for Dec. 15. Subsequent hearings will take place on Jan. 11, Feb. 2, …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS