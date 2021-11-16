N.C. Bankruptcy Judge Releases Official Order Transferring LTL Management Proceedings to New Jersey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The North Carolina judge that was overseeing the closely watched bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, the subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson created to house pending talcum powder litigation, has released an official order transferring the proceedings to New Jersey, noting that while it is “highly unusual” to transfer a case, “this case is highly unusual.”

In an order released Nov. 16 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina, Hon. Craig Whitley opined that the presence of the Talcum Powder Products Liability Multidistrict Litigation docket “presents a unique opportunity to help work towards …