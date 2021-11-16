Ill. Jury Awards $23 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Case Against Laundry/Dry-Cleaning Equipment Manufacturer
November 16, 2021
CHICAGO –– An Illinois jury has awarded $23 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against a manufacturer of press pads and other industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment.
In a verdict read in the Illinois Circuit Court for Cook County on Nov. 4, jurors found for plaintiff Cynthia Cowger and against Qualitex Company. Hon. Patrick J. Sherlock presided over the three-week trial.
The jury’s $23 million verdict included $2 million for disfigurement resulting from injury, $6 million for loss of a normal life, $5 million for shortened life expectancy, $5 million for future pain and suffering, and $5 million …
