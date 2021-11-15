Wash. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict Again for John Crane in Retrial of Asbestos Case

SEATTLE –– A Washington jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of John Crane for the second time in three years, again rejecting claims that the decedent’s work with the defendant’s sealing products caused him to develop mesothelioma.

The Washington Superior Court for King County reached the verdict recently after a three-week virtual retrial that took place over Zoom. The outcome mirrored a 2018 verdict for John Crane that was reversed last year after a Washington appellate court found errors with the court’s jury instructions.

Plaintiff Era Yvonne Clevenger filed the underlying complaint, contending that her late husband, James …