N.Y. Court Grants Motion to Transfer Asbestos Case to California on Jurisdictional Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has granted a motion to transfer an asbestos personal injury case to California after determining that it did not have personal jurisdiction over the matter.

In the Nov. 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded that the injury allegedly occurred in California and a “rational trier of fact could conclude that [the defendant’s predecessor-in-interest], purposefully availed itself of California by contracting for repair and maintenance services in that state.”

The plaintiff asserted the underlying claims on behalf of Eugene Paroni, contending that he was exposed …