N.Y. Court Dismisses Asbestos Claims Against American Biltrite, Cites Lack of Personal Jurisdiction

NEW YORK –– A New York court has granted American Biltrite’s motion to dismiss in an asbestos case, concluding that the defendant was not subject to long-arm jurisdiction and, as such, neither specific or general jurisdiction had been established.

In the Oct. 28 order, the New York Supreme Court, New York County, wrote that “even assuming that plaintiff’s injury occurred din New York, where his asbestos-related illness manifested itself, plaintiff has failed to establish, prima facie, that American Biltrite’s business activities in New York are sufficient to subject it to personal jurisdiction pursuant to CPLR 302 (a)(3), or that those …