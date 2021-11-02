Ga. Appellate Court Reverses Order Denying Motion to Dismiss in 4 Talcum Powder Cases

ATLANTA –– A Georgia appellate court has reversed four trial court orders denying Johnson & Johnson’s motion to dismiss talcum powder ovarian cancer claims, concluding that the lawsuits failed to meet the prima facie impairment standard outlined in the state’s Asbestos Claims Act.

In the Oct. 28 opinion, the Georgia Court of Appeals specifically found that expert testimony proffered by Dr. Richard Kradin in support of the plaintiffs’ claims failed to weigh in on whether there were any other potential causes of the decedent’s illnesses.

The underlying plaintiffs in the four cases contend that use of Johnson & Johnson’s Baby …