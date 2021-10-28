California Governor Signs Legislation Allowing Estate Representatives to Recover Pain and Suffering Damages

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –– California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has signed legislation into law that will allow personal representatives of estates to recover pain and suffering damages, a recovery that was previously not available to those plaintiffs.

Gov. Newsom signed Senate Bill 447 into law on Oct. 1, effectively amending Section 377.34 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

According to the legislation, previous law limited the damages recoverable for representatives of an estate, prohibiting the recovery of damages for the decedent’s pain, suffering, or disfigurement.

“This bill would permit damages for a decedent’s pain, suffering, or disfigurement to be recovered in …