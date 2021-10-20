Ky. Court Rules it Doesn’t Have Jurisdiction over Asbestos-Related Appeal

FRANKFORT, Ky. –– A Kentucky appellate court has determined that it does not have jurisdiction to hear an asbestos-related appeal in light of a recent decision by the state’s high court, which found that an appellate court does not have jurisdiction to review the denial of a summary judgment motion based on up-the-ladder immunity under the Workers’ Compensation Act.

In the Oct. 15 order, the Kentucky Court of Appeals concluded that the “interests at stake in this case are purely personal to [the plaintiff and defendant] without an impact on the greater public interest.”

The plaintiffs contended in their complaint …