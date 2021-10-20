Plaintiff Whose Asbestos, Diesel Exhaust, Silica Claims Were Dismissed File Notice of Appeal

OMAHA, Neb. –– Plaintiffs whose asbestos, diesel exhaust, and silica exposure claims were tossed by a Nebraska federal court have filed a notice of appeal contesting the decision.

The notice of appeal was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska on Oct. 20. In it, the plaintiffs indicated their intent to appeal to the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals a Sept. 29 order in which the court found the testimony of a plaintiff expert was inadmissible and, as such, BNSF Railway Corp. was entitled to summary judgment.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of …