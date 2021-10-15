Calif. Appeal Affirms $4.4 Million Verdict Entered in Asbestos-Containing Bowling Ball Case

LOS ANGELES –– A California appellate court has affirmed a nearly $4.4 million verdict entered at the conclusion of an asbestos trial brought on behalf of a former bowling alley owner who allegedly developed pericardial mesothelioma as a result of drilling holes into asbestos-containing bowling balls.

In a Sept. 13 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, Second District, Division 8, opined that the evidence at trial supported the jury’s finding and affirmed the trial court’s entry of judgment in the amount of $1,970,716 against Honeywell, which was allocated 40 percent liability by jurors.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf …