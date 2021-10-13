Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Files Reply Brief Supporting Motion to Dismiss Cosmetic Asbestos Talcum Powder Claims

PITTSBURGH, Pa. –– Whittaker, Clark & Daniels has filed a reply brief supporting its effort to dismiss cosmetic asbestos talcum powder claims, maintaining that there is no evidence to demonstrate that the decedent was exposed to any talcum powder that contained talc supplied by the company.

In a reply brief filed recently in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Allegheny County, WCD said that there is no evidence that the plaintiff used any product containing its talc, or that the talc contains asbestos.

In an amended complaint, the plaintiffs in the underlying case stated that Mary Herron frequently …