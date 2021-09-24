S.C. Jury Awards $32 Million at Conclusion of Secondhand Asbestos Exposure Suit; Amount Includes $10 Million Punitive Award Against Premises Defendant

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– A South Carolina jury has awarded a total of $32 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial involving secondhand exposure claims, with jurors assigning liability to both premises defendant Kraft Heinz and contractor defendant Metal Masters Inc.

The South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial District for Richland County, jury reached the verdict earlier today after a four-day trial before Hon. Jean Toal. Opening arguments were delivered on Sept. 20, while closings took place on Sept. 23.

Sources told HarrisMartin that jurors awarded $22 million in compensatory damages against both defendants, and an additional $10 …