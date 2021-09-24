Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for J&J at Conclusion of Bifurcated Talcum Powder Trial

PHILADELPHIA –– Jurors have reached a defense verdict in favor of Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. at the conclusion of a bifurcated talcum powder trial, rejecting the plaintiff’s claims that she developed ovarian cancer as a result of using the defendants’ talcum powder products.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury reached the verdict just moments ago, completing a trial that kicked off on Aug. 18.

Closing arguments in the compensatory phase of the case took place on Sept. 22, during which the plaintiffs maintained that use of the defendant’s products caused Ellen …