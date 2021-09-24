Pa. Appellate Court Affirms Order Dismissing Asbestos, Diesel Exhaust Exposure Case on Forum Grounds

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania appellate court has affirmed an order dismissing an asbestos personal injury case asserted on behalf of a former Consolidated Rail Corp., agreeing with the trial court that the case should be litigated in a different forum.

In the Sept. 21 opinion, the Pennsylvania Superior Court concluded that, in light of Conrail’s statement that it would not invoke a statute of limitations defense in any subsequent filing, “as well as the trial court’s well-reasoned evaluation of the local and extraterritorial factors at play,” the trial court did not abuse its discretion.

Plaintiff Dorothy M. Favire filed the …