NARCO Files Suit Against Honeywell, Says Company Breached Obligations under Trust Agreement

PITTSBURGH –– North American Refractories Company has filed a complaint against Honeywell International Inc., arguing that its parent company is engaging in “illegal conduct and [a] pattern of attempted obstruction,” by attempting to distance itself from asbestos liabilities.

In the Sept. 20 complaint filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, NARCO accused the asbestos defendant of breaching its obligations and violating Section 524(g) of the Bankruptcy Code.

“For years,” the complaint said, “Honeywell has pursued a campaign of intimidation and threats against the Trustees with the goal of coercing them to reject valid claims, …