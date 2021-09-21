South Carolina Jury Reaches Defense Verdict in Favor of Heating Materials Supplier in Asbestos Case

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– A South Carolina jury has reached a defense verdict in an asbestos exposure case brought on behalf of a former plumber, rejecting claims that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products from a heating materials supplier.

The South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, 5th Judicial Circuit, Richland County, jury reached its verdict in favor of Chromalox Inc. on Sept. 17 after a four-day trial.

In a complaint filed March 4, 2020, plaintiff Dennis R. Manning asserted the claims on behalf of Rabon Delmore Manning, contending that the decedent was exposed to asbestos-containing products, …