South Carolina Federal Court Remands Asbestos Personal Injury Action, Says Removal Was Untimely

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A South Carolina federal court has remanded an asbestos personal injury exposure action, finding that Westinghouse’s removal of the claims was not timely.

In a Sept. 8 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina concluded the defendant was put on notice that federal officer jurisdiction was available by at least April 8, five months prior to removal.

Plaintiff Cynthia Warren asserted the claims on behalf of Bobby Warren, contending that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products he encountered while working at the Charleston Naval Shipyard. The complaint was …