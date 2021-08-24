ASBESTOS

Calif. Jury Awards $26.5 Million at Conclusion of Cosmetic Asbestos Talcum Powder Trial


August 24, 2021


SAN FRANCISCO –– Jurors in California have awarded nearly $26.5 million at the conclusion of a cosmetic asbestos talcum powder trial against Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., additionally concluding that the defendants had acted with malice and oppression.

According to the Aug. 19 verdict sheet filed in the California Superior Court for Alameda County, jurors also found that the defendants were negligent and that this negligence was a substantial contributing factor in the development of Christina Prudencio’s mesothelioma.

