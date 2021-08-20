ASBESTOS

Ohio Court Retains Jurisdiction over Asbestos Claims, Finds Removal by Westinghouse was Timely


August 20, 2021


CLEVELAND –– An Ohio federal court has retained jurisdiction over an asbestos case after finding that Westinghouse’s removal of the claims was timely.

In an Aug. 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio found that the complaint served on the defendant was ambiguous as it related to Westinghouse’s products and that the defendant was not aware that a federal defense was available to it until the plaintiffs served their Preliminary Product Identification Disclosure.

Plaintiffs Lee and Mary Lou Kallsen filed the mesothelioma claims on December 30, 2020, in state court against a number of …


