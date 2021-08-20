Wash. Court Awards Summary Judgment to IMO Industries in Asbestos Case

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has awarded summary judgment to IMO Industries Inc. in an asbestos case, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to raise a triable issue of fact regarding causation under maritime law.

In the Aug. 16 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington specifically found that the plaintiffs had not proffered evidence supporting the amount of exposure to asbestos dust and the duration of that exposure.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of John Dale Wineland, contending that his work on a number of U.S. Naval ships for nearly 20 years …