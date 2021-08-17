Wash. Jury Awards $11.2 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos-Containing Insulation Case

TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington jury has awarded $11.2 million at the conclusion of an asbestos case brought by a former laborer who contended that his work with insulation caused him to develop terminal mesothelioma.

The Washington Superior Court for Pierce County jury reached the verdict on Aug. 5 by unanimous decision. The trial began in June, according to a statement released by counsel for the plaintiff.

Jurors found defendant Zidell Explorations negligent, agreeing with the plaintiff that Dennis Woodruff’s work for Zidell’s sister company dismantling World War II U.S. Naval ships at the Port of Tacoma in the 1970s …