Ill. Judge Strikes Testimony of J&J Exec During Talcum Powder Ovarian Cancer Trial

BELLEVILLE, Ill. –– An Illinois state court judge overseeing an ongoing talcum powder ovarian cancer trial has struck the entire testimony of Johnson & Johnson executive Susan Nicholson, M.D., after the company’s Vice President of Women’s Health failed to show for further cross-examination.

Sources told HarrisMartin Publishing that Hon. Christopher Kolker issued the contempt order against Johnson & Johnson and defense witness Susan Nicholson this morning.

On Friday, Nicholson was on the stand giving testimony. She was ordered by Judge Kolker to return for further cross-examination this morning but she did not appear, causing the judge to strike her …