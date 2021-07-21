Plaintiffs in Baby Powder Trial Against J&J Oppose Defendant’s Motion for Mistrial

SAN FRANCISCO –– Trial proceedings in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case against Johnson & Johnson are entering their sixth week in a California state court, where jurors are hearing arguments that a woman’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos fibers in talcum powder.

Trial in the case began with opening statements on June 15 in the California Superior Court for Alameda County. Hon. Stephen Kaus is presiding over the trial.

According to minutes recently entered, proceedings on July 20 included video depositions of Danielle Devine and Michael Rosolowsky while examination of witness Alyssa Prudencio was concluded.

In a …