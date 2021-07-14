Lawsuit Accuses J.T. Thorpe Bankruptcy Trust of Improperly Reporting Settlement Information

LOS ANGELES –– A recent declaratory lawsuit has accused the bankruptcy trust overseeing asbestos-related claims against J.T. Thorpe Inc. of improperly reporting the Trust’s primary payer responsibility or disclosing information relating to settlements.

Plaintiffs MSP Recovery Claims, Series LLC, MSPA Claims 1, LLC, MAO-MSA Recovery II LLC, Series PMPI, and MSP Recovery Claims Series 44, LLC filed the action for declaratory relief and damages on July 13 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

The plaintiffs named The J.T. Thorpe Settlement Trust, and others, as defendants, seeking a determination that the Trust is a primary plan …