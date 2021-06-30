La. Jury Awards $8.2 Million to Former Mechanic Diagnosed with Mesothelioma

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana jury has awarded a former mechanic who had been diagnosed with mesothelioma $8.2 million after determining that the defendants, including Ford Motor Co., knew or should have known of the health hazards posed by their asbestos-containing products.

In a June 30 verdict, the jury sitting in the Civil District Court for the Parish of New Orleans awarded Steven Aaron Sr. $1.25 million for past and future physical pain and suffering, $1.75 million for past and future mental anguish, $500,000 for past and future physical disability, $2.5 million for past and future loss of enjoyment of …