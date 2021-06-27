Calif. Appellate Court Asks Trial Court to Show Why Writ Shouldn’t Be Granted in Asbestos Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has asked a trial court to show why the relief requested in a recent writ of mandate and/or prohibition regarding deposition time limits should not be granted.

In a June 25 order to show cause, the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Five, asked that real parties in interest to serve and file a return to the petition on or before July 2. Oral arguments were set for July 15.

In a separate filing the same day, the appellate court recognized that “numerous other defendants in the underlying superior court …