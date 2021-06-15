Court Denies Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Claims on Jurisdiction Grounds, Cites Crosby Valve’s ‘Clear Relationship’ with N.Y.

NEW YORK –– Citing a “clear nexus and substantial relationship between defendant’s conduct in New York and the claims asserted,” a New York trial court has denied an asbestos defendant’s motion to dismiss on personal jurisdiction grounds.

The June 1 decision from the New York Supreme Court for New York County noted that general personal jurisdiction could not be exercised over the defendant, so its analysis turned to specific jurisdiction.

The underlying case involves claims asserted on behalf of George Serger, who contended that he developed an asbestos-related injury. The plaintiffs named Crosby Valve LLC as a defendant in the …