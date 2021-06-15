J-M Manufacturing Company Efforts to Obtain Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case Denied by N.Y. Court

NEW YORK –– J-M Manufacturing Company Inc.’s efforts to obtain summary judgment in an asbestos case involving the company’s pipe products have been rejected by a New York trial court, which concluded that the plaintiff had presented enough evidence to create an issue of fact for a jury to determine.

In the June 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also rejected the defendant’s attempts to toss the claims on sophisticated intermediary grounds.

Plaintiff Romeo Maffei filed the underlying case, contending that he developed lung cancer as a result of exposure to asbestos fibers in J-MM …