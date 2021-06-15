New York Court Denies Port Authority’s Attempts to Dismiss Asbestos Suit

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied the Port Authority’s attempts to dismiss an asbestos case filed against it as untimely, saying the plaintiff had provided an excuse for the failure to timely file and noting that the defendant has fully participated in discovery.

In the June 3 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the plaintiff’s amended complaint naming the Port Authority was “properly and timely filed.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey moved to dismiss the complaint, citing lack of subject matter jurisdiction. The defendant maintained in …