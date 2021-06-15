Plaintiff in Floor Tile Lawsuit Made Prima Facie Case Against Goodyear Tire & Rubber, N.Y. Court Rules

NEW YORK –– Citing “several issues of fact,” a New York trial court has denied The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company summary judgment in an asbestos case involving the company’s floor tiles.

In the May 19 decision, the New York Supreme Court for New York County wrote that the plaintiff had made a prima facie case demonstrating causation.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Pietro Camiolo, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing products. The plaintiffs proffered testimony of the decedent’s brother, who stated that Camiolo installed floor tiles with a solid colored bottom.

The …