11th Annual Update of Take-Home Asbestos Duty Decisions: 2020 Rulings Highlight Litigation Landscape
May 24, 2021
By Karen E. Ross and Riley J. Shaw of Tucker Ellis LLP
This 11th Annual Update of Take-Home Asbestos Duty Decisions provides a state-by-state review of important rulings regarding the duty owed, if any, by premises owners, employers, product manufacturers and suppliers, and contractors to protect against take-home asbestos exposure.
2020 saw two noteworthy take-home rulings. The Eastern District Court of Louisiana expanded the take-home duty under Louisiana law to include individuals outside the take-home worker’s home. Specifically, the court held that a premise owner owed a duty to a local grocery …
