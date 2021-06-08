Texas Appellate Court Refuses to Vacate Order Mandating Asbestos Trial be Held Virtually

HOUSTON –– A Texas appellate court has refused to reverse an order requiring parties in an asbestos case to participate in virtual trial proceedings, rejecting a joint request from both sides of the case.

In June 3 order, the Texas First District Court of Appeals denied the plaintiffs and J-M Manufacturing Company Inc.’s joint petition for writ of mandamus, challenging an order regarding the trial format.

Plaintiffs Andrea Jean Thompson and Mandy Thompson Zorn filed the underlying claims against J-M Manufacturing Company Inc., contending that Tracy Dean Thompson was exposed to asbestos-containing products and subsequently developed mesothelioma.

On May …