N.Y. Judge Adopts Unopposed Recommendation Awarding Summary Judgment to Johnson & Johnson in Asbestos Talc Case

BUFFALO, N.Y. –– A New York federal judge has adopted a report and recommendation opining that Johnson & Johnson defendants were entitled to summary judgment on timeliness grounds in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case.

In the May 28 order, U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York noted that no party had objected to the report and recommendation.

In the May 7 recommendation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer noted that the plaintiffs had not opposed the defendants’ motion.

Judge Roemer found that Johnson & Johnson was …