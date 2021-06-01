U.S. Supreme Court Denies Petition to Hear Appeal of $2.1 Billion Talcum Powder Verdict

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The United States Supreme Court has denied a petition asking the high court to review a $2.1 billion talcum powder verdict, ending Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to overturn the judgment entered in favor of 22 plaintiffs.

In a June 1 entry denying the petition, the court noted that Associate Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Brett M. Kavanaugh “took not part in the consideration or decision of this petition.”

Johnson & Johnson filed the petition for writ of certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court on March 2, contesting an order from the Missouri Supreme Court refusing to …