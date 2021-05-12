ASBESTOS

Calif. Appellate Court Refuses to Examine Deposition Time Limits in Asbestos Proceeding


May 12, 2021


SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has refused to review what an asbestos defendant called the “unfair and unconstitutional constraint Section 2025.295 places on both trial courts and defendants,” which allows plaintiffs’ counsel unlimited time for examination of a plaintiff and unlimited time for redirect examination, while limiting each defendants’ cross-examination in the underlying case to an average of eight minutes.

In an April 28 order denying the petition, the California Court of Appeal, First District, concluded that the petition’s “allegations are insufficient to meet petitioners’ burden of demonstrating that petitioners lack other adequate remedies at law and will …


