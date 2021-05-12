La. Court Reverses Trial Court Order Rejecting Venue Challenges by Exxon Mobil in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has reversed a trial court order retaining jurisdiction over an asbestos case that was originally set for trial last month, saying that dismissal of two defendants named in the complaint made venue in Orleans Parish no longer proper.

In a May 3 decision, the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit, lifted the stay in the case and remanded the matter for further proceedings.

Plaintiff Brent Deaville filed the underlying case, asserting claims for negligence and strict liability on grounds that he developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of occupational exposure to asbestos. Deaville …