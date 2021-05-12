La. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Exxon Mobil Corp. in Asbestos Case

BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp., rejecting the plaintiffs’ claims that the company failed to protect a former pipefitter and welder from asbestos-related hazards while working at the defendant’s chemical plant.

Hon. Timothy E. Kelley of the Louisiana 19th Judicial District Court for the East Baton Rouge Parish presided over the trial, which ended in a verdict on April 21. Judge Kelley entered judgment in Exxon’s favor in a May 5 order.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of Lawrence David Phillips, contending that the former …