N.Y. Appellate Division Affirms Order Denying Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Talc Complaint on Jurisdiction Grounds

NEW YORK –– A New York appellate court has denied a chance to revisit its earlier decision concluding that a trial court did not err when it found it had jurisdiction over an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder complaint against Neslemur Company.

In a May 6 order, the New York Supreme Court, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, denied the motion for re-argument of the issue.

In February 2020, the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied efforts by Neslemur Company to dismiss the underlying asbestos cosmetic talcum powder case on jurisdiction grounds, finding that it could assert specific personal …