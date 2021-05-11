Calif. Court Denies Summary Judgment for Several Defendants in Asbestos Case

LOS ANGELES –– A California federal court has denied summary judgment for the majority of the defendants in an asbestos case, opining that the plaintiffs had satisfied duty-to-warn requirements articulated in the U.S. Supreme Court’s DeVries decision relating to third-party component parts liability.

In the May 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California did award summary judgment to Tate Andale LLC and did dismiss the plaintiffs’ loss of consortium and punitive damage claims.

The plaintiffs contended in their complaint that Dale M. Spurlin was exposed to asbestos while serving in the U.S. Navy as …