Attorneys File Several Notices of Withdrawal of Pro Hac Vice Counsel in South Carolina Asbestos Cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– Counsel in a number of asbestos cases pending in South Carolina have filed notices of withdrawal of pro hac vice status in the wake of an Iowa judge’s order spotlighting inaccuracies in the application of an attorney from a Texas-based law firm.

In one of the documents recently filed with the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for the Seventh Judicial Circuit, Spartanburg County, Charles W. Branham III of Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP (Law Offices of DOB+S) filed a notice of withdrawal of pro hac vice counsel in the Pavlish case. Branham also sought withdrawal from …