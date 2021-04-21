Tenn. Legislators Debate Bill Relating to Filing Requirements of Asbestos Plaintiffs
April 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Legislation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. –– Tennessee is the latest state to consider legislation related to filing requirements of asbestos plaintiffs by debating a bill that would require plaintiffs to include a sworn information form “stating the evidence that provides the basis for each claim against each defendant.”
The legislation was introduced both in the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate on Feb. 10. It was passed in the Senate as amended on April 12 by a vote of 70-22.
Under the legislation, a plaintiff in an asbestos action, including those alleging both nonmalignant and malignant conditions, filed after July 1, 2021, …
