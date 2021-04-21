West Virginia Governor Approves Legislation Relating to Supporting Documentation for Asbestos, Silica Claims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –– A bill requiring more information and supporting documentation from asbestos and silica plaintiffs that detail claims as to each defendant has been signed into law by the governor of West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) approved the legislation, relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims, on April 15.

The Act aimed to amend and reenact §55-7G-4 of the Code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to the filing of asbestos and silica claims, and requiring plaintiffs to include a sworn information from “with any asbestos or silica action filed after the effective date of …