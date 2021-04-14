ASBESTOS

General Electric’s Unopposed MSJ Granted by New York Court; Plaintiff Failed to Identify GE Products, Court Says


April 14, 2021


NEW YORK –– General Electric has been awarded summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case by a New York trial court, which noted that the motion was unopposed but, ultimately, that the plaintiff had failed to identify products for which GE was responsible.

In the April 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County explained that General Electric’s motion was unopposed.

General Electric moved to dismiss the plaintiff’s complaint, saying they did not produce evidence linking a GE product with the alleged asbestos exposure. The defendant specifically pointed to the deposition transcript and the plaintiff’s interrogatory …


