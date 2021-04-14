N.Y. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Foster Wheeler in Asbestos Action; Motion Was Unopposed

NEW YORK –– Foster Wheeler has been awarded summary judgment in an asbestos personal injury lawsuit, after a New York court found that the motion was unopposed and, further, that no issues of fact had been raised.

In the April 1 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the motion for summary judgment of dismissal “is granted without opposition.”

Foster Wheeler Corp. moved for summary judgment, contending that the plaintiff had failed to link its product with plaintiff’s asbestos exposure. In support of its position, Foster Wheeler pointed to the plaintiff’s deposition transcript, as well …