La. Court Affirms Award of Summary Judgment to Arrowood Indemnity in Asbestos Action

BATON ROUGE, La. –– A Louisiana appellate court has affirmed an award of summary judgment entered in favor of an insurance company named as a defendant in an asbestos action, concluding that the plain language of the policy in question excluded coverage for the executive officer defendants.

In the April 9 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeal, First Circuit, concluded that since the executive officers were not listed as named insured, ambiguity does not exist.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of their father, Willie Savoie, who worked for Stone & Webster Engineering Corp. from 1967 to 1978. …