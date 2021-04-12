Certified B-Readers File Lawsuit Against Ankura, Accuse Consulting Firm of Attempting to End Doctor’s Legal Consulting Careers

SAN FRANCISCO –– Two doctors have filed a lawsuit in California federal court accusing a consulting group of executing a calculated and coordinated effort with asbestos trusts to “end the legal consulting careers of two renowned physicians.”

The complaint was filed by Donald Breyer, M.D., and Mark Klepper, M.D. on April 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

In it, the doctors accuse defendant Ankura Consulting Group LLC and nine asbestos trust of depriving thousands of asbestos-related injured workers that were diagnosed by Breyer and Klepper of their claims to compensation from “billions of …