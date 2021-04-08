Iowa Judge Denies Pro Hac Application of Texas Attorney in Asbestos Case, Cites ‘Poor, Unacceptable, Unprofessional’ Practice

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa –– An Iowa state court judge has denied an application from a Texas attorney to appear pro hac vice in an asbestos case after expressing “grave concerns” about alleged inaccuracies in her application.

The hearing took place on March 24 before Hon. Richard H. Davidson of the Iowa District Court for Pottawattamie County. Appearing before the judge were Jessica Dean, Trey Branham and Ethan Horn of Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP in Dallas and David W. Stamp of Ball, Kirk & Holm, P.C., in Waterloo, Iowa., the latter of which appeared as local counsel.

In denying …