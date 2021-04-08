Louisiana Appellate Court Affirms Majority of $3.4 Million Asbestos Verdict

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has affirmed the majority of a $3.4 million judgment entered against Birla Carbon USA Inc. in an asbestos case, only reducing loss of consortium damages entered in favor of two of the decedent’s non-testifying children.

In the April 1 opinion, the Louisiana Court of Appeals, Fourth Circuit, reduced $500,000 awards to the two children to $100,000 each.

The plaintiffs ¬alleged in their lawsuit that Elray Lege’s employment doing insulation work at a number of sites caused him to come into contact with a “significant amount of asbestos.” Lege developed mesothelioma as a result …