New York Court Grants Motion for Voluntary Dismissal of Asbestos Case, Finds No Prejudice to Defendants

NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has granted a plaintiff’s motion to voluntarily dismiss her asbestos claims, concluding that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that they would suffer prejudice from a dismissal in the proceedings.

In the April 7 order, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York denied two pending defense motions in the case as moot and without prejudice to renewal in state court.

Plaintiff Patricia Graham asserted the claims, contending that she developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of asbestos exposure. The case was originally filed in the New York Supreme …